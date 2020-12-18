Higashiyama Niseko Village joins Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Japan

Higashiyama Niseko Village, the newest resort in the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, has welcome its first guests to the top winter sports destination in Japan.

Located in the country’s northern-most island of Hokkaido, Higashiyama Niseko Village offers an exceptional escape for guests seeking personal and physical exploration.

The resort, owned by YTL Hotels, is a stunning ski-in/ski-out property that interweaves the highest level of personalised service and care with the charm of Japan’s local history, culture and cuisine.

Higashiyama Niseko Village is only the fifth Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the world, and the very first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Japan.

Positioned at the base of Mount Niseko Annupuri in the heart of Niseko Village, the hotel is an integrated all-season alpine resort hailed as one of the premier powder snow destinations.

The resort is set within the Niseko United ski area that offers 2,191 acres of skiable terrain and access to extensive backcountry skiing.

The area also has an international ski school, chairlifts and gondolas, a dining and retail venue, an outdoor activity park and two world-class golf courses.

Higashiyama Niseko Village features 50 elegant guest rooms and suites appointed with refined amenities.

A sense of cultivated beauty infuses all the spaces in the resort, with natural polished marble, fragrant cedarwood and flame brushed finished granite.

Every space is designed to frame nature, showcasing the transitions of light and the seasons on the nearby mountains.

“Marriott International’s luxury brand footprint continues to expand in Japan, and we are very excited to be opening the very first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the country, the latest property in our long-standing partnership with YTL Hotels,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we have seen a strong growth in demand from the luxury travel sector.

“With the opening of Higashiyama Niseko Village, we look forward to providing our guests a warm and familiar welcome, a luxurious home away from home when they travel to Niseko, Japan’s amazing winter wonderland.”