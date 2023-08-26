HDFC Bank joins hands with Marriott Bonvoy® to launch India’s first co-brand hotel credit card

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, has joined hands with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, to launch the ‘Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card’, India’s first co-branded hotel credit card. The co-branded credit card will run on Diners Club®, part of the Discover Global Network and aims to be one of the most rewarding travel cards in India.

The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card leverages the strengths of the two brands, offering consumers an unprecedented array of travel benefits, including Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, that comes with benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and much more.

“We are excited to launch our first Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit card in India, following successful launches in Japan and South Korea,” highlighted Ms. Ranju Alex, Area Vice-President, South Asia, Marriott International. “With the potential to open the world of travel to a new generation of Indian explorers, the combination of benefits from two powerful brands underscores our commitment to providing members with more ways to earn through everyday purchases. More importantly, this collaboration accentuates our holistic vision of hospitality and allows us to add personalised benefits for our members, that extend beyond hotel stays.”

Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank commented, “We are pleased to introduce India’s first co-branded hotel credit card in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. With this card, we aim to enhance the travel experiences of our valued cardholders by offering exclusive benefits, rewards, and seamless access to Marriott International’s award-winning travel program. As the leading card issuer in the country, we are excited about this new offering and believe this partnership will revolutionise the way our customers engage with the hospitality industry, enhancing their journeys and creating lasting memories.”

“Cardholders who favor travel rewards cards will also value access to travel benefits and privileges that Diners Club offers in the market and globally” said Chris Winter, Vice President of International Markets at Diners Club International. “Our unique partnership model has built a strong acceptance footprint around the world to benefit those that travel both for work and pleasure, as well as those using the card for everyday local spend.”

Benefits amplified; Rewards multiplied.

Designed with the new generation of travelers in mind, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit cardholders can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible spending. These points can be redeemed at participating hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – from free nights and upgrades within the unrivalled 31-brand portfolio, once-in-a-lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, to bringing the hotel experience home with signature branded products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques, among others. The cardholders will also have the convenience to transfer points to nearly 40 airlines across the globe.

Key benefits of Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card*

Welcome & annual spend based milestone benefits:

(*Card sign up is confirmed upon credit approval and payment of joining fee)

One Free Night award worth up to 15,000 points to be redeemed for a one-night stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 10 Elite Night credits to accelerate cardholders’ journey with Marriott Bonvoy upon successful sign-up.

Earn up to 3 additional Free Night awards upon meeting spending thresholds.

Additional benefits:

Further, earn Marriott Bonvoy points for every INR 150 spent:

Earn 8 Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy

Earn 4 Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases across travel, dining and entertainment.

Earn 2 Marriott Bonvoy points on all other eligible purchases.

Complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges across the globe

12 complimentary access to domestic lounges each year

12 complimentary access to international lounges each year.

Complimentary access to participating golf courses globally, up to 2 times per quarter

Insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection to be covered by HDFC Bank

Complimentary personal air accident insurance cover

To view full card benefits, including terms and conditions visit: Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card