Green Fares extended for all SWISS domestic flights

With effect from 7 September, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will offer only ‘Green Fares’, whose price includes a carbon offset component, for its domestic air services between Zurich and Geneva. The standard Green Fare here offsets the carbon emissions generated by the customer’s air travel. 20 per cent of such emissions are offset via purchases of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while for the remaining 80 per cent, corresponding contributions are made to quality climate protection projects. SWISS is also newly offering customers on its Zurich-Geneva route a further Green Fare which offsets 50 per cent of such emissions through SAF purchases, while for the remaining 50 per cent corresponding contributions are made to climate protection projects.

“We bear a great responsibility towards society and the environment,” says SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx. “We aim to make SWISS entirely net-carbon-neutral by 2050. And we need to take a wide range of actions to achieve this ambitious objective. Adopting Green Fares for all our Swiss domestic flights is a key element and further step in this strategy. And we will continue to steadily expand our various products and offers for more sustainable air travel.”

The modified fares are only bookable for travel between Zurich and Geneva. They are also only applicable to point-to-point travel, and do not apply to any connecting flights.

SWISS simplifies access to more sustainable air travel

SWISS introduced its new ‘Green Fares’ alongside its regular fare offers at the beginning of this year. If a customer elects to purchase a Green Fare for their SWISS flight, part of the fare price will be used to offset the carbon emissions generated by their air travel. 20 per cent of such emissions are offset via purchases of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while for the remaining 80 per cent, corresponding contributions are made to quality climate protection projects.

SWISS has also integrated various means for customers to make their air travel more sustainable directly into the flight booking procedure in the course of this year, simplifying the process for the customer to purchase sustainable aviation fuel and/or invest in climate projects to offset the environmental impact of their air travel in carbon emission terms.