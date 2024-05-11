The All-New Loch Ness Monster Roars to Life at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

The legendary Loch Ness Monster resurfaces today at Busch Gardens Williamsburg as the park’s signature roller coaster reopens following a full restoration. In addition to 900 feet of “Nessie’s” signature steel track being replaced, riders will encounter new sights, sounds and surprises during their journey through the Scottish terrain.

On Loch Ness Monster: The Legend lives On, the adventure begins with a new themed entrance and ride platform, and the quest continues during the lift hill climb, guided by an all-new soundtrack created just for Loch Ness Monster. While braving the first drop, guests catch a glimpse of something monstrous lurking under the water before coming face-to-face with the monster in a shadowy cave lair.

The Virginia park celebrated today with a Grand Opening Ceremony, complete with a traditional Scottish bagpipe performance and a ceremonial first ride on the world’s first interlocking loop coaster. Long standing members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts joined Busch Gardens leadership and local dignitaries for the ribbon cutting and inaugural ride.

“We gave our Members the opportunity to be the first to experience the reimagined Loch Ness Monster during exclusive Member ride time this past week, and they loved it,” said Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “For many of our Members, Loch Ness Monster was their first roller coaster. These Members and their families, alongside a new generation of thrill seekers returned for a preview of our newest attraction. Now, we can’t wait to share this thrill with all our visitors today and for many years to come.”

Best Way to Enjoy with a Busch Gardens Membership

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to early ride access on new attractions, Busch Gardens Members get unlimited admission and unbeatable benefits throughout the year. With new offerings introduced for 2024, Busch Gardens Williamsburg has the best benefits ever for 2024 Members. For as low as $174 one-time payment, or $14.50 a month + tax with no down payment, guests can enjoy up to $2,355 worth of benefits including unlimited year-round admission for thrilling attractions, incredible seasonal events and family-friendly fun at the world’s most beautiful theme park. Members receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, up to six (6) FREE guest tickets, one-of-a-kind VIP Events, special savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and much more.

Right now, guests can save up to 50 percent on Busch Gardens and Water Country USA tickets, Fun Cards and Memberships. Hurry, this limited-time flash sale ends Sunday, May 12.

For more information on Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On, visit BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg and follow Busch Gardens on social media at @BuschGardensVA.