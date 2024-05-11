Emirates and MSC Cruises Renew Partnership for Two More Seasons

Emirates and MSC Cruises have renewed their partnership for another two seasons, cementing Dubai’s position as a major cruise hub.

Announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, UAE, the partnership builds on an existing 10-year relationship and will leverage the strengths of the airline and MSC Cruises to enhance the guest experience and support the growth of Dubai’s cruise tourism eco-system.

For the next two years, guests will be able to book a Fly&Cruise holiday package with MSC Cruises, which includes Emirates return flights from 21 airports across Europe and South America.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President for Passenger Sales and Country Management said: “We’re eager to continue our partnership with MSC Cruises who have been an integral part of Dubai’s growing cruise tourism industry. We’re confident that we have the right plans in place, as we work closely to deliver a seamless sea-to-air experience for our customers. Our partnership with MSC Cruises is also one of the ways we’re working to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s preferred winter cruising destination.”

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said, “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with Emirates for MSC Euribia Fly&Cruise packages from Dubai this winter season. Both Emirates and MSC Cruises are recognised as leaders in their fields, so it’s a perfect match to offer Emirates’ high-quality flight service with the outstanding experience waiting for guests on board our ship. Guests will benefit from a streamlined journey from home to ship and dedicated support team for a stress-free start and end to their holiday.”

The partnership between Emirates and MSC Cruises will continue to focus on joint promotional strategies such as Fly&Cruise, and marketing campaigns in key markets to boost Dubai’s appeal as a cruise destination. The airline and MSC Cruises will also focus on sharing relevant data and insights to improve service delivery, in addition to coordination on flight and cruise schedules and facilitating a smooth check-in process at Port Rashid.

Benefits of the Fly&Cruise packages include being met at arrivals with a dedicated bus transfer to the ship. On return, guests can drop their bags in the cruise terminal, and collect them directly once they arrive at their destination.

Capitalising on Emirates’ extensive international network, the MSC Fly&Cruise packages including Emirates flights are available from Italy (Milan, Rome), Germany (Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Dusseldorf), United Kingdom (London Heathrow, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle) and Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, Zurich and São Paulo.

Dedicated Emirates check-in counters at Port Rashid allow passengers who are disembarking from their cruise to check in their luggage and get their flight boarding passes up to four hours before flight departure, breezing through all their airport formalities directly to their departure gate.

American cruise guests will also soon be able to book their Emirates flight through MSC Cruises from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Washington*.

MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises’ current flagship, will sail from Dubai, UAE for the winter 2024/25 season offering 7-night itineraries calling to destinations including Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and some of the itineraries include Sir Bani Yas – the largest natural island in the United Arab Emirates which offers pristine beaches and diverse wildlife.

For more information about Fly&Cruise packages visit: https://www.msccruises.com/int/our-cruises/fly-and-cruise