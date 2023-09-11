Tickets go on sale for Lake Hamana Flower Expo 2024

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Lake Hamana Flower Expo, which attracted over 5 million visitors, Lake Hamana Flower Expo 2024 is set to take place next spring with tickets now on sale.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Hamana, the colourful event will take place for almost two months at two venues: Hamamatsu Flower Park from March 23rd to June 16th and Hamanako Garden Park from April 6th to June 2nd. Visitors will be able to enjoy stunning gardens such as the ‘Cherry Blossom and Tulip Garden’, one of the most beautiful in the world, as well as those designed by world-famous garden designers including Kazuyuki Ishihara, who to date has won 12 gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show and has been praised by the late Queen Elizabeth as ‘the gardening magician’. Additionally, new gardens are being exclusively designed for the expo alongside cutting-edge attractions including interactive digital installations and Japan’s largest nighttime projection mapping.

For more information: https://hanahaku2024.jp/