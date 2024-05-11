TravelgateX returns to CON-X 2024 with a new concept, “Enough, redefined”

In a sustained effort to innovate and challenge the conventional wisdom, TravelgateX welcomes executives and visionaries to the CON-X 2024 event in Mallorca, championing the theme “Enough, Redefined.” This summit is set to occur on May 22 and 23 and proposes a thought-provoking discourse on transcending the perceived limits within the travel and technology industry.

Over 500 industry leaders from the global tourism sector will engage in insightful talks and panel discussions, exploring the latest developments and disruptive innovations in the B2B realm. Key topics will cover tour operation, the consolidation of tourism enterprises in the current market, and the burgeoning applications of AI. The conference will also emphasize the impact of new trends and shifting paradigms on traditional business models.

CON-X 2024 will feature a roundtable discussion titled “Enough or Not?,” moderated by Alex Gisbert with esteemed speakers such as Bas Lemmens (HotelPlanner), Martin Mondarelli (Despegar), and Paul Anthony (Hotelbeds). Additional industry representatives like Jong Yoon Kim (Yanolja) and Kate Irwin (Skift) will enhance the agenda alongside Jari Virtanen (Stena Line Travel), Paul Bixby (EasyJet), and moderator Walter Buschta (Phocuswright).

Furthermore, this year’s edition is enriched by the presence of author Thomas Middelhoff, with his newly released “Schuldig” (Guilty), who will share personal insights on failure and resilience.

The conference will be moderated by MC Sabine Morlok from aware. The presentations will not only be full of lectures, but also valuable networking opportunities during the more than two hours of networking sessions. These interactions are aimed at strengthening ties and fostering business and turnover expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Zafiro Palmanova hotel will serve as the Partner Hotel, hosting attendees from all around the globe.

Upon the conference’s conclusion, participants will engage in After-X 2024, participating in an epic 8-hour session of uninterrupted networking.

Pedro Cámara, CEO and founder of TravelgateX, comments: “At TravelgateX, we are proud to present CON-X 2024, an event that not only marks the meeting point for leaders and visionaries in the travel industry but also redefines the meaning of ‘Enough’ in our current context. This year, under the theme ‘Enough, redefined’, we are committed to taking our attendees on a journey of reflection and discovery, where we will not only look at the latest trends and technologies but also explore how we can overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead in the industry. CON-X 2024 is not just a conference; it is a catalyst for change and innovation. “Once again, we hope that this event will be an enriching experience for all participants, and that together we can redefine what it means to be enough in the modern age of tourism and technology.”

Technology is empowering tourism enterprises in a disruptive way. Leveraging it, many are scaling and competing like never before and even introducing alternatives for tourism providers to take control of their distribution networks. With this goal in mind, TravelgateX, the global marketplace based in Palma, organizes CON-X and After-X, a pioneering B2B networking conference with leading travel companies.

In this edition, CON-X 2024 is backed by essential sponsors and collaborators of high reputation, such as Huawei Cloud, Mize, Dida Travel, PeakPoint, junto a WEX, Sandals, Webbeds, Solole, Welcomebeds, Travelsoft, Priceline, Stuba, TBO, Darina Holidays, Interrias, Xunta de Galicia, Whitinearth, Abreu, Bedsopia, PrimeTravel. While After-X will be supported by companies like Tailorbeds, Peakpoint, Stuba, MyGo, Ehtl, Go Global, PrimeTravel, GetPliant, Hoteltrader, Conextur, Jalan, Alturabeds, Dts Travel, RateHawk, Bookopro, Nagarro, Conextur, Nordbeds, DTS Travel, Paximum, Go Global, RateHawk, Jalan, Guest Incoming, W2M, BookMe, Tunisian Travel Service, Cosmobeds, Travel Compositor, Pax2Night, WEX.