Geddes appointed hotel manager at the Lanesborough

The Lanesborough has announced that Stuart Geddes will be joining as hotel manager, commencing his role in October.

Geddes joins from the Goring Hotel, where he worked as general manager, and brings a wealth of experience to the team at the Lanesborough, having worked in some of the finest hotels in London.

The Lanesborough is part of the prestigious Oetker Collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the new arrival, Marco Novella, managing director of the Lanesborough, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Stuart to the team at the Lanesborough, where he will help to reinforce our position as market leader in London.

“Stuart joins a very united and strong operational team and he will focus on bringing in innovation to enhance the operational excellence that the Lanesborough has been globally renowned for since its opening in 1991.”