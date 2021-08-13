Riviera Travel returns to European cruising

Riviera Travel has confirmed that its European river and yacht cruises will restart from August 20th.

Sailings are available up to November 22nd, with departures exclusively for solo travellers also on offer.

Cruises include English-speaking crew, local guides, full board and complimentary on-board Wi-Fi.

To mark the return of its river cruise programme, Riviera has unveiled a range of offers for guests who book a sailing for this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

All river cruises now include complimentary inbound and outbound testing and a free drinks package.

The package covers all restaurant draught beer, house wines, wine recommendations from the menu, non-alcoholic beer, soft drinks and juices.

Phil Hullah, Riviera Travel chief executive, said: “As international travel continues to open up, we’re delighted to be able to offer holidaymakers the chance to sail on some of the most picturesque rivers and seas of Europe again.

“We would like to thank the trade for all their support, as we appreciate the uncertainty that has surrounded travel and cruise during the past 18 months.”

He added: “The prospect of fresh sea air, open decks and spacious areas on-board, together with our fantastic incentives, is the perfect combination for would-be holidaymakers.

“The fact that our sailings will guarantee there being no quarantine requirements on either side, and that all guests will be fully vaccinated, ensures an extra level of reassurance.”