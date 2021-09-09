Gatwick hopes to operate second runway by 2029

Gatwick has started a public consultation on plans to bring its existing northern runway into routine use alongside its main runway.

Full consultation materials are available on the website, along with a virtual exhibition and an option to book a telephone surgery with project experts or to request a virtual briefing for local stakeholder groups.

The proposed plans would allow the second runway to be brought into routine use, for departing aircraft, by repositioning its centre line further north by 12 metres.

This would enable dual runway operations with the main runway while meeting all international safety standards.

The northern runway could be operational by summer 2029.

The majority of the construction works associated with the airfield are contained within the existing airport boundary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of those works is approximately £500 million and will be privately financed, generating approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038, Gatwick said in a statement.

The project proposals are low impact and are in line with government policy of making best use of existing runways.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport, said: “Our northern runway proposals will help boost our economy, maintain competition within the London market, open up new connections and support a Global Britain.

“They will also open up exciting new employment opportunities, create additional jobs and further enable travel to visit family and friends, take a leisure break or foster trade and business links.

“Our proposals are forward looking and seek to bring significant benefits for our region.”

The consultation runs until the start of December.