airBaltic charts course for recovery as restrictions loosen

airBaltic carried 280,800 passengers in August, 104 per cent more than during the same period last year.

The figure is also up by a third on the number for July.

The Latvian carrier performed 3,070 flights last month, as the recovery from Covid-19 continued.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, explained: “With each passing month we see that the demand for travel continues to grow.

“With the help of eased travel restrictions and attractive leisure destinations, we have showed a strong performance this summer.

“As the new route to Tenerife is already launched and the one to Dubai is approaching at the end of September, we hope to see the trend of high passenger demand continuing into the coming winter season.”

During August, the 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 79 per cent.

This means that more than 78 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.

Currently airBaltic offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga, including seven destinations in Italy, seven destinations in Greece and six destinations in Spain in addition to many other leisure destinations.

airBaltic launched direct flights between Riga and sunny Tenerife (Spain) on September 4th and plans to commence daily flights to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on September 27th.