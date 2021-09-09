Huddleston to open the Meetings Show at Excel

Tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, will be supporting a return to in-person events as he officially opens the Meetings Show later this month.

The event takes place at ExCeL London on September 30th-October 1st.

After officially opening the show, Huddleston will take a tour of the Meetings Show, meeting some top UK and international event suppliers and buyers.

Exhibitors confirmed to attend include destinations VisitBritain, Malta Convention Bureau and Korea Tourism Organisation; venues and hotels such as ICC Belfast, the NEC, Almarose Hotels & Resorts and Scandic Hotels and technology suppliers such as CrowdComms and Shocklogic.

Huddleston worked in travel, hospitality and leisure sector for many years, including as Industry head of travel at Google before he became an MP in 2013.

He was appointed a minister in the department of digital, culture, media and sport in February last year.

Huddleston said: “Our brilliant business meetings and events sector makes a vital contribution to our economy and will continue to play a central role as we build back better from the pandemic.

“I am delighted to be opening the Meetings Show this year, which I know will be a fantastic opportunity to meet and get to know event suppliers and buyers from across the world.”