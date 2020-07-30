Fred. Olsen launches first 2023 North America cruise

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled its first look into 2023 with the early release of a ‘North American Waterways and Canadian Fall’ cruise, including a maiden sailing of the Hudson River in New York.

The 34-night cruise will set sail from Southampton in September 2023 and will visit a number of Canadian ports, including St John’s in Newfoundland and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Balmoral will then head to America where highlights will include a scenic sailing of the size-restricted Hudson River, as well as the Cape Cod Canal and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Baltimore.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, said: “This is set to be an exceptional itinerary, timed so that guests will be able to witness the autumnal beauty of the destinations they will visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be the first time we have sailed to Canada since 2019, and we know it is a destination that our guests always enjoy visiting with us.

“Particularly exciting will be the opportunity to cruise along the Hudson River in New York, a maiden sailing for us, made possible by the smaller size of Balmoral.”

Fred. Olsen also recently released a number of cruises for 2022 as the line seeks to rebuild its financial position in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.