Fred. Olsen returns to operation with Borealis debut

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has resumed sailing, with new ship Borealis departing on her maiden voyage from Liverpool.

It is the first time that the 1,360-guest ship will set sail with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, and marks the launch of a ‘Welcome Back’ programme of UK summer sailings.

Borealis brings a number of new venues and facilities to the fleet, including a grand, two-tier theatre and main restaurant, an all-weather pool with retractable roof, a large spa and thermal suite and new venue, the Auditorium, offering culinary demonstrations and more.

Guests will also have the chance to savour new flavours in Borealis’ new specialty dining restaurants.

While the ship will sail at 50 per cent capacity initially, Borealis will always carry less than 1,400 guests.

Peter Deer, managing director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Today is a truly momentous day for us, as not only are we setting sail again after 16 months, but we are doing so with the first of two wonderful new ships.”

“I must extend my personal thanks to each and every member of our wonderful crew, our shoreside team and our trade partners for their hard work, dedication, passion and commitment, and to our guests, both new and returning, for the support, patience and loyalty they showed as we prepared for our return.

“This voyage setting sail today is the beginning of a bright new future for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines with two remarkable new ships among the fleet.”