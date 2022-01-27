Fred. Holidays Rail Journeys launches new Swiss trip

Fred. Holidays Rail Journeys has launched a getaway for vintage rail enthusiasts, the Vintage Trains of Switzerland Luxury Package.

The trip offers a unique and lavish way to experience the central European destination.

This seven-day holiday combines five-star luxury accommodation and two nostalgic rail journeys on the Glacier Pullman Express and the Golden Pass with first class rail travel throughout.

Fly from London to Geneva and take a direct train to the pretty lakeside town of Montreux on the shores of Lake Geneva where guests spend one night in a five-star hotel.

The following day board the beautiful Belle Époque carriages and travel along the Golden Pass to Zweisimmen and on to Spiez, then south to the Alpine resort of Zermatt where guests will enjoy a two-night stay.

Following the two-night stay in Zermatt, board the Glacier Pullman Express for a truly magical experience.

Four vintage Pullman carriages dating back to the 1920s and 1930s will carry you from Zermatt to Andermatt as you relax in large, comfortable armchairs in sumptuous surroundings and enjoy lunch with drinks in the Goumino dining cars.

There are two departures on June 23rd and July 14th with prices from £3,699 per person.