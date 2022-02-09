Fred. Olsen sees bumper start to 2022 sales

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has enjoyed a bumper January, with sales returning to pre-pandemic levels across its small-ship ocean fleet.

The strong start to 2022 was reflected in new bookings across Fred. Olsen’s 2022 and 2023 programme currently on sale, with last minute bookings for late winter and early spring proving particularly popular.

It follows the introduction of Fred. Olsen’s Travel Ready Service, launched in December, under which the line will take care of paperwork such as the Passenger Locator Forms and NHS vaccination letters.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “The New Year has brought with it a fresh wave of optimism for overseas travel.

“The success of our Cruise Sale shows that people are looking ahead to their next holiday now more than ever - there is real confidence in the market again, and this is being reflected in our bookings.

“This is a really great start to the year, and we are looking forward to a successful season of cruising as we sail into the summer months and beyond.”