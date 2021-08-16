Bolette makes debut for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

New flagship Bolette had the white cliffs of Dover as her backdrop when she set sail on a scenic maiden voyage with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines earlier.

Bolette will offer scenic sailing of the Isles of Scilly, a designated area of outstanding natural beauty famed for its rock formations and long, and the dramatic coastlines of the Channel Islands on her first three-night trip.

This milestone sailing follows an extensive refurbishment programme that has seen public areas revamped, cabins updated, new bathrooms installed and new carpets laid throughout.

There will be opportunities for guests to tantalise their taste buds in new specialty dining venues.

Plus, with fewer than 1,400 guests on board even at full capacity, Bolette will continue to offer the same small ship experience for which Fred. Olsen and their crew are renowned.

Peter Deer, managing director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Today is a very important day for us, as we introduce our new flagship, Bolette, to the world.

“The team on board has worked incredibly hard to add our own Fred. Olsen touches to the ship, with every element designed with the elegance and attention to detail that we are so well known for.

“After many weeks of successful cruising, I am so proud to enhance our offering with a second new ship in the fleet today.

“I know that guests will love her just as much as we do, and our wonderful crew can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, on board.”

Bolette, named after the great-great-grandmother of company chairman, Fred. Olsen Jnr, is the second in the fleet to set sail, following on from sister ship Borealis in early July.

Both ships were purchased by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in the summer of 2020.