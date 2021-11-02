Bolette to set sail on inaugural season from Southampton

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new flagship, Bolette, is setting sail on her first venture from Southampton, marking the start of its inaugural season of sailing from the city.

Between now and August, Bolette will offer 26 sailings from the city, including opportunities to witness the Northern Lights in Norway and the Geminid Meteor Shower in the Canary Islands.

The ship will set sail to Antwerp and Amsterdam on Bolette’s five-night ‘Netherlands & Belgium City Break’, with future destinations including the Amalfi Coast, Norwegian fjords, European cities and Iceland.

Durations range from four to 19-nights.

Martin Lister, head of destination experience and itinerary planning at Fred. Olsen, said: “Bolette’s inaugural programme from Southampton has been hand-crafted to offer guests aboard some really special opportunities.

“Whether that’s seeking out the phenomenal Northern Lights, discovering the history of the Balkan regions or sailing into the heart of the Norwegian fjords to witness their beauty direct from the ship.

“We’ve also timed a number of our cruises to coincide with special events ashore, for example our call into Amsterdam in April will allow guests to enjoy the world-renowned Floriade Expo, and we will visit Monaco in time for the Grand Prix in May.

“Guests joining us in the Canary Islands in early December will also have the chance to witness the Geminid Meteor Shower during their cruise.

“Plus, for those who prefer to sail from Southampton, it will be their first chance to explore our new flapship Bolette and enjoy her many facilities for themselves.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, on board from today.”