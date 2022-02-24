New head of brand training for Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has created a new brand training manager role, to showcase and educate the trade on the small-ship operator and its guiding principles.

Former specialist sales account manager, Michelle Tingley, who has been with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for six years, has taken on the role with immediate effect.

She will deliver training to the trade, working closely with agencies at regional, branch and homeworking levels and alongside Fred. Olsen’s dedicated account managers and trade marketing team.

Speaking on her new appointment, Tingley said: “I am delighted to become Fred. Olsen’s dedicated brand training manager.

“The role will complement all the great work the sales and marketing team are already doing, while allowing us to delve deeper with our trade partners to showcase what makes Fred. Olsen special, what we offer and help them to match us to their customers who will want to return to us - and them - time and again.

“I feel passionately about the experiences our smaller ships allow us to offer our guests, both on board and ashore, and I can’t wait to share more on this with our agents and help bring the ‘Olsen Way’ to life.”