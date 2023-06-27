Fourth of July Weekend in Las Vegas Promises an Unforgettable Patriotic Party

LAS VEGAS – Independence Day is always celebrated with fantastic fireworks, electrifying entertainment and splashing under the sun in Las Vegas. The destination is the ideal place to salute the red, white and blue this Fourth of July.

Fireworks Displays

Caesars Palace

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark

Sunday, July 2 & Monday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Monday, July 3 following the Night of Fire race.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.



Fireworks Viewing Opportunities

Visitors can view the Caesars Palace fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 from the resort’s iconic Front Fountains. An elevated view is available at GIADA at The Cromwell, where an al fresco dining experience complements the show in the sky.

Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino presents its Star-Spangled Glamour celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The rooftop cocktail lounge offers sweeping views of the evening’s fireworks displays in addition to a selection of craft cocktails, patriotic bites and live music.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, in partnership with City of Henderson, presents a Fireworks Viewing Party from the resort’s Backyard area on Tuesday, July 4. Visitors will be provided with complimentary light-up necklaces and are welcome to enjoy frozen treats, snacks, and beverages for purchase.

Main Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue in front of Plaza Hotel & Casino will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:45 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. to offer visitors prime viewpoints of the resort’s fireworks display. The hotel’s recently opened outdoor Carousel Bar also offers additional spots to see the show.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa presents a Fireworks Viewing Party at its Sandbar pool on Tuesday, July 4, with admission including complimentary light-up necklaces. Visitors can enjoy beverages and pizza from Side Piece Pizza for purchase, as well as opportunities to book cabanas for the pyrotechnic show. The resort also features live music on the T-Bones Chophouse patio that same evening.



Exciting Entertainment

The Fremont Street Experience continues its Downtown Rocks free concert series during Fourth of July weekend, with Switchfoot and Skillet taking the stage on Saturday, July 1. The downtown Las Vegas attraction also presents a digital fireworks display on its Viva Vision Canopy, running every hour from Tuesday, July 4 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, July 5 at 2 a.m.

Night of Fire at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers a number of exhilarating experiences for Independence Day weekend, as the event being held on Monday, July 3 includes a waterless boat race, skid plate car racing, nostalgia street rod outlaws, a fireworks display and more.

The Neon Museum again partners with Blue Star Museums to offer free general admission to active-duty military personnel and their families throughout the summer.

Palms Casino Resort hosts concerts by Yächtley Crëw at its SOAK Pool on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. The resort also presents the Saigon 30th Anniversary Tour concert at Pearl Theater on Saturday, July 1.

Dolby Live at Park MGM brings Usher back to the stage, as he performs on Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2; and Tuesday, July 4.

Resorts World Las Vegas brings back headlining artist Carrie Underwood, as the country songstress continues her REFLECTION residency at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, July 1.

Wynn Las Vegas welcomes podcasting comedian Theo Von to its Encore Theater on Friday, June 30 and Sunday, July 2. The venue continues the laughs throughout the weekend with a show from British comedian and actor Jack Whitehall on Saturday, July 1.



World-Class Daylife and Nightlife

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino presents DJ Five on Friday, June 30; Murda Beatz on Saturday, July 1; and DJ Pauly D of Jersey Shore fame on Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3. Nearby at the hotel, LIQUID Pool Lounge offers beats by DJ CLA on Friday, June 30; DJ Scooter on Saturday, June 1; and DJ Nova on Saturday, June 2.

OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace offers beats by Loud Luxury on Friday, June 30; Illenium with William Black on Saturday, July 1; and Steve Aoki on Sunday, July 2.

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas features a weekend of talent, including Damaged Goods on Friday June 30; DJ Pauly D on Saturday, July 1; and Bob Moses on Sunday, July 2. Its nighttime counterpart, Marquee Nightclub, offers beats by James Hype on Friday, June 30; Deorro on Saturday, July 1; and Sourmilk on Sunday, July 2 for its Drenched After Dark pool party.

Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell offers sets by JNOLD on Friday, June 30; hip-hop artist French Montana on Saturday, July 1 (who also performs at Drai’s Nightclub the night before on Friday, June 30); and DJ Susie on Sunday, July 2.

Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino plays host to hip-hop icon Nelly with Justin Credible on Friday, June 30 and EDM duo Above & Beyond on Saturday, July 1. Across the resort at WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool, visitors can splash to the sounds of DJ Shift on Friday, June 30 and Steve Aoki on Saturday, July 1.

Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort presents a set by Baby Bash with support from DJ Supa James on Friday, June 30.

Resorts World Las Vegas brings the noise throughout the weekend, hosting top-tier acts at its party pool and nightclub. Ayu Dayclub features sets by Nervo on Friday, June 30; Kaskade on Saturday, July 1; and an installment of The Do Over party on Sunday, July 2. Across the resort at Zouk Nightclub, visitors can enjoy soundtracks supplied by Slander on Friday, June 30 and Zedd on Saturday, July 1.

TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers a top-notch lineup, with John Summit on Friday, June 30; Alesso on Saturday, July 1; and Mustard on Sunday, July 2. Its sister nightspot, TAO Nightclub, features sets by Greg Lopez on Friday, June 30 and Justin Credible on Saturday, July 1.

Wynn Las Vegas presents a weekend of beats from acclaimed electronic acts at its daylife and nightlife venues. Encore Beach Club features Dillon Francis on Friday, June 30; Marshmello on Saturday, July 1; and Diplo on Sunday, July 2. The venue continues the party under the stars with Gryffin on Friday, June 30 and Tyga on Saturday, July 1 for installments of the Encore Beach Club at Night parties. Nearby, XS Nightclub hosts Dom Dolla on Friday, June 30; The Chainsmokers on Saturday, July 1; and Two Friends on Sunday, July 2 for the club’s Nightswim party.



Spectacular Sports

Visitors can take in a soccer match during the long weekend, as the Las Vegas Lights play the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, July 1 at Cashman Field, followed by a holiday match against the New Mexico United on Tuesday, July 4.

America’s pastime can be enjoyed at Las Vegas Ballpark throughout the weekend, as the Las Vegas Aviators face the Round Rock Express from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 3.

The World Champion Las Vegas Aces take on the Connecticut Sun—the team they defeated in the WNBA Finals in 2022—on Saturday, July 1 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.



Delectable Dining

Visitors can enjoy a patriotic Firecracker Fizz at GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas; The Pool at Harrah’s Las Vegas; and Influence, The Pool at The LINQ at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. The frozen delight features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, blue Curaçao, and grenadine mixed with lemonade and topped with a garnish of blueberries and raspberries.

Visitors at Pool à Paris at Paris Las Vegas can stay cool while sipping on the Star-Spangled Slush, a celebratory frozen cocktail made with Malibu, strawberry daiquiri, piña colada and blue lagoon frozen mix.

The newly opened Pinkbox Doughnuts location at Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer a line of Fourth of July-inspired creations. The resort’s nearby Carousel Bar, also a recent offering, offers its Amalfi Swing cocktail—complete with a crackling Pop Rocks rim—for the celebration.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast Hotel & Casino offers diners a special meal of grilled bangers wrapped in bacon, tomatillo-cheese sauce, and homemade salsa, served with sugar-cinnamon sweet potato fries.

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur celebrate Independence Day with a classic American barbecue meal available exclusively on the holiday. The Sourdough Cafe at both of its locations will feature St. Louis ribs, chicken and hot links served with potato salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob and cornbread.

For more information about Las Vegas or to plan your next trip, please visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.