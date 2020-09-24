Four Seasons to operate San Domenico Palace in Italy

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has signed on to redevelop San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy.

Alongside Gruppo Statuto, the company has embarked on an extensive renovation program and plans to unveil the property as San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel.

San Domenico Palace is ideally placed on the hilltop town of Taormina on the eastern shores of Sicily, overlooking the Bay of Taormina and the Ionian Sea.

The hotel features multiple terraces with clear views of the surrounding waters, as well as Mount Etna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a beach club, lush gardens and several restaurants and bars including the two-Michelin star restaurant, Principe Cerami.

The hotel comprises of an ancient Dominican monastery from the 15th century, as well as a grand hotel wing that was added in 1896.

Guest rooms and public spaces feature original architecture and facades from the historic building.

Regarded as one of the most famous hotels in the world, San Domenico Palace welcomed notable guests including Oscar Wilde, Elizabeth Taylor, and DH Lawrence, among many others.

“San Domenico Palace is an extraordinary property in one of Italy’s most historic and charming destinations, and to extend our presence in the region with this iconic property is a privilege,” said John Davison, chief executive, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Following many years of successful partnership with Gruppo Statuto through our hotel in Milan, it is an honour that they have chosen Four Seasons to manage this beautiful hotel, and we look forward to collaborating together on this new project and welcoming guests to a new Four Seasons experience at the San Domenico Palace.”

San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel will be led by Lorenzo Maraviglia as general manager.

Lorenzo joined Four Seasons in 2015 at Four Seasons Resort Dubai Jumeirah Beach as the director of food and beverage, before moving to Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre as hotel manager.

He has been on the ground in Taormina for the past several months overseeing the preopening of the hotel and building a team to soon welcome guests to the newest Four Seasons experience in Italy.

Following extensive renovations, the hotel will reopen with 111 guest rooms and suites.