Wizz Air launches new travel planning tool to passengers

Wizz Air has launched a Travel Planning Map, a new and continuously updated website search tool designed to help passengers determine which destinations they can fly to at that precise.

The low-cost carrier hopes the asset will also offer information on any coronavirus-related travel restrictions in place.

During these uncertain times, passengers can use the map to check operating routes and relevant travel rules using a colour-coded system.

To use the map, passengers simply should click on their desired departure airport and then can choose from any available destinations in the Wizz network.

Countries and airports are colour-coded depending on restrictions – green meaning there are no restrictions to enter the country via air, yellow meaning there are partial restrictions (test/quarantine/residence) to enter the country via air and red meaning there is a full or partial entry ban to the country via air.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further information on travel regulations, passengers can click on specific routes to take them to a country-specific travel information page which includes relevant links to local Government websites, useful travel pages and any pre-departure mandatory forms that need to be filled out.

Zsuzsa Poos, chief customer and marketing officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are always looking to enhance customer experience all through the passenger journey as well as on our website and this new search tool will make it easier for passengers to determine where they can and can’t travel.

“We believe that the Travel Planning Map will ease passengers’ concerns about travelling during these uncertain times as it keeps them up to date with the latest travel information so that passengers can continue to discover new and exciting destinations in the Wizz network.

“Our purpose is simple, to liberate lives through affordable travel, and the Travel Planning Map is yet another way we are fulfilling this promise for our customers.”