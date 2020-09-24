British Virgin Islands to reopen borders in December

The British Virgin Islands has announced the country will reopen its borders on December 1st.

The move was confirmed by premier and minister of finance, Andrew Fahie, earlier.

Fahie said that the government was optimistic and was vigorously preparing for the re-opening of the territory to welcome back tourists and other visitors.

He added: “The territory has two full months to prepare and we must get it right and we must get it done by all working together, both the government and private sector.”

The premier said that the government intends to reopen the territory in the safest way possible, using science and technology as a guide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The destination has had less than 100 cases of Covid-19 and only one death.

The country has been either in lockdown or under curfew since April.

Fahie stated that the residents of the Virgin Islands will continue to do their part to suppress the spread of the virus.

He said: “We must all play our part and play it well, to ensure that we adhere to all approved social distancing measures, to reduce or eliminate any possible spread of the virus.”

The British Virgin Islands is an archipelago of 60 islands, just east of Puerto Rico.

Other nearby neighbours include the United States Virgin Islands, located to the immediate south-west of the country.

Fifteen of the islands are inhabited, with the main islands being Tortola (with the capital Road Town), Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke.