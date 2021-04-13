Flemings Mayfair launches new Pietro Simone spa offering

Luxury hotel Flemings Mayfair has launched a new private skincare clinic in partnership with renowned skincare practitioner and facialist, Pietro Simone.

Sister to Simone’s clinic in New York, the new Mayfair location will offer one-to-one consultations and bespoke face and body therapies using state-of-the-art medical grade machines and progressive technologies in the hotel’s newly designed luxurious treatment suites.

With more than 20 years of experience, Pietro Simone is highly regarded by industry professionals for his one-of-a-kind methodologies and 360° transformative experiences.

The new clinic will offer over 35 targeted and transformative personalised treatments which use science-led skincare, shockwaves, radio frequency and state-of-the-art lymphatic drainage stimulation, to address issues ranging from acne and hyperpigmentation to premature ageing and unwanted body fat.

Henrik Muehle, general manager at Flemings Mayfair, commented: “I’m delighted to have developed a partnership with Pietro and for us to re-launch Flemings as home to the Pietro Simone Clinic here in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pietro has developed an impressive programme of treatments which we’re confident will be well-received by the hotel’s guests and by Pietro’s existing clients.”

An exclusive staycation package, the ‘Pietro Simone Experience at Flemings Mayfair’ will be available to book from May 17th.

Simone said: “Our new private clinic at Flemings Mayfair will deliver a complete mind, soul and skin rejuvenation.

“It will be a revolutionary space for life-changing treatments for clients of all genders, skin types, age demographic and ethnicity.”