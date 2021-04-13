Eurowings adds new Russia and Georgia connections

Starting this summer, Eurowings will offer non-stop flights to Russia and Georgia.

The airline will launch three new direct connections starting in July, flying passengers from Düsseldorf to Russia for the first time – to Ekaterinburg in Siberia and Krasnodar in southern Russia.

There will also be departures to Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The flights expand the range on offer in the visiting friends and family segment, in which the Lufthansa subsidiary already offers numerous flights to Greece, Croatia, Algeria and Turkey.

Most recently, connections to Beirut in Lebanon and Erbil in northern Iraq were added to the Eurowings program in December.

Eurowings is the leader in this market segment and is increasingly expanding its position in response to growing demand.

The new routes will be operated by an Airbus A320.