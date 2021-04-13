New look for Madeira Promotion Association

The Madeira Promotion Association has unveiled a brand refresh ahead of what the organisation hopes will be a busy summer.

As part of the overhaul there is a new slogan - ‘Madeira. Belongs to All’ – as a well as a new logo.

Developed from in-depth studies aiming to identify the greatest attributes of the territory, the conclusion was clear: Madeira is a place where everyone who visits feels a sense of belonging.

With over 600 years of history and more than 200 years of tourism, the region combines a subtropical mild climate and spectacular natural world, with a rich and unique historical and cultural legacy.

In the past, Madeira was a mandatory mid-Atlantic stopping point for European explorers on their way to the New World and as a result has had countless influences from many cultures over centuries.

Madeira is a safe destination, with an immense set of experiences for everyone, from the land to the sea.

The people are cheerful, dedicated and passionate about their island and ready to welcome whoever arrives.

Based on this message, the visual identity is more contemporary and represents Madeira as it is: vibrant and playful.

The logo is composed from the deconstruction of the circle - a symbol associated with the idea of inclusion and the Madeiran spirit.

Graphically, the circle represents the idea of union and perfection, but simultaneously diversity.

The strategy was a collaboration with Bloom Consulting and the new identity came from the work of the creative agency BAR and will be present in all of Madeira’s communication materials, nationally and internationally.

For Eduardo Jesus, president of Madeira Promotion Bureau, the new Madeira brand: “Intends to trigger a unique feeling and to convey our purpose: To make each and every person feel that they belong here.

“This feeling of belonging is the reason why the brand exists.

“It is much more than the benefits or unifying characteristics of a region.

“The purpose of the brand is also its capability of bringing together our people and those who visit us around a common perception of what we propose to be and do.”

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.