Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores takes brand into Peru

Fairfield by Marriott is now present in Peru with the opening of the new Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores, located in main tourist district of Lima.

Building upon its strong heritage from the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm, the hotel will welcome guests visiting Lima for business or pleasure with friendly service.

The Fairfield by Marriott brand currently has more than 1,000 hotels globally, 14 of them in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“The opening of the Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores is a clear vote of confidence by Marriott International and V&V Grupo Inmobiliario, the owner of the hotel, in the Peruvian market.

“It is a strong sign to the commitment to help the reactivation of the local and global tourism sector,” said Laura Santoni, area vice president, Marriott International.

The hotel offers 147 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms with separate work and rest areas.

The property’s public spaces feature the “modern calm” aesthetic of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, which encompasses open layouts, multifunctional spaces and natural light.

A charming rooftop with a beautiful view of El Reducto Park will allow guests to enjoy free breakfast, which includes various healthy and nutritious options.

Among the amenities are a Corner Market, 24-hour convenience store, a business centre, two meeting rooms, access to the gym and free Wi-Fi.