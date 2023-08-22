Peru Gets a New Direct Flight in Time for Christmas

The South American carrier LATAM Airlines will operate a brand-new, year-round service to Lima, Peru from Heathrow starting 2nd December. The direct, non-stop flight will operate five days a week making it the only airline to fly direct from the UK to Peru.

Best known for Machu Picchu, but also home to a collection of other wonders from the towering Colca Canyon to Paddington Bear’s home of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru has always been a prime destination for travellers to Latin America. Lima itself has recently garnered popularity for its Spanish colonial architecture and gastronomical scene, with local restaurant Central winning this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Head of product for specialist tour operator Journey Latin America, Stuart Whittington comments: “Peru was one of the first countries we offered holidays to when Journey Latin America was founded in 1980, and we are thrilled by the news that travel to this all-time favourite destination is about to become easier.”

Journey Latin America offers a variety of small, escorted group tours and tailor-made holidays starting and ending in Lima, including their 14-day Signature Peru: Classic Highlights of Peru, a suggested tailor-made holiday that explores the culinary capital of the Americas Lima before venturing to the Colca Canyon, Arequipa, Lake Titicaca, Cusco, the Sacred Valley of the Incas and iconic Machu Picchu. The holiday costs from £4,787 per person based on two sharing a room and includes return flights in economy class with LATAM, domestic flights, transfers, excursions and good-quality hotels on a B&B basis.

For further information contact Journey Latin America (www.journeylatinamerica.com, 020 8747 8315).

