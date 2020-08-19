Seabourn works to grow events business in wake of Covid-19 suspension

Event organisers have been offered a wealth of new opportunities in recent weeks as hospitality companies seek to recalibrate their businesses for the post-Covid-19 world.

A number of private islands in the Maldives have recently come onto the market – presenting a unique opportunity to wow guests.

Now, cruise operator Seabourn is making a play for the MICE sector as its traditional markets shrink in the wake of the pandemic.

The line is making it easier for prospective charter, incentive, meeting and group travel clients to understand why a ship may be the perfect choice for their next gathering.

The brand recently added a substantial amount of information to its website dedicated to this niche segment of the travel industry.

The pages begin with a robust outline of reasons why one of the ships can be a competitive choice versus a traditional land-based hotel or resort.

“There are probably a fair number of brokers and travel advisors who don’t even know they can consider a ship for a corporate meeting, an incentive trip for top performers, or even for private clients who might want the ultimate in memorable holidays all the way up to chartering the ship for their private use,” said Pierre Van Breda, deputy director for global charter, incentive and group sales at Seabourn.

“Now prospective clients can gather up a lot of useful information on our site to help them in their decision-making process before coming to us for a bespoke quotation crafted specifically to their needs.”

The updated web content also outlines the amenities included in a Seabourn experience such as the availability of dedicated meeting space and the use of audio-visual equipment included in the client’s quotation.

Coupled with the inclusion of food and beverage across the ship, prospective clients will quickly see how the value increases while the amount of time to coordinate these items separately decreases when compared to other venues.

Site visitors will also find links to specific ships, details about public and private spaces, and a photo gallery to make the information gathering process easier.

All Seabourn sailings are currently suspended until at least November.