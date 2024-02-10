Delfin Amazon Cruises Partners with REYA Communications to Spotlight Sustainable Luxury Travel

(REYA) is pleased to announce the appointment of its newest client Delfin Amazon Cruises (Delfin). The first Relais & Châteaux Cruise in the world, Delfin is an upscale river cruise operator in the Upper Peruvian Amazon offering a truly comprehensive gastronomic, cultural, and historic adventure. The New York and Miami-based communications firm will handle the US media relations for Delfin, who is returning to REYA’s roster of luxury travel brands committed to conservation, sustainability, and social impact.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Delfin back and have an opportunity to promote Peru and its natural beauty with the media once again. Our portfolio has always attracted the pioneers of their sector, and Delfin is no exception. From delivering first-in-class hospitality in the remote waterways of the Amazon to the social impact made within the local communities to the conservation efforts made to protect the wildlife and habitats of this crucial rainforest, we couldn’t be more excited,” shares Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder of REYA.

Delfin takes personalized boutique travel and services to new levels, with three luxury cruises ranging in capacity from 4 to 22 award-winning suites. All cruises provide five-star, farm-to-table dining services from Delfin’s local garden, blending Peruvian history with contemporary dishes. The newly renovated Delfin II and Delfin III offer both elegance and comfort with spa and gym services. The Delfin II cruise was recently honored in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Gold List as a “ Best Cruise Ships In The World.” Excursions like kayaking the Amazon waterways and trail walks through the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve are included. Delfin provides an exceptional experience for guests while supporting riverine communities, from purchasing the artwork of local women to aiding wildlife conservation initiatives including the protection of rare pink river dolphins.

Delfin’s Founder & CEO, Aldo Macchiavello shares, “We are excited to return to REYA, which has always shared our commitment to social responsibility. Peru is prime for tourism and we know our partnership will help put the spotlight back on our beautiful country.

Delfin joins REYA, which has garnered global recognition for its commitment to promoting responsible tourism and championing family-owned travel brands making a local difference. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent hotels and operators, using digital marketing strategies that yield more effective results. Avila was honored in 2020 as a “Top Woman in PR” by PR News for leveraging her media and digital marketing expertise to support and drive results. In 2022, REYA was honored as a ‘CSR Agency of the Year’ finalist in PR News’ Social Impact Awards for their contributions to gorilla conservation in East Africa.

