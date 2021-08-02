F45 to open new workout location on Palm Jumeirah

Fitness brand F45 is opening a new studio in the Golden Mile Galleria Mall on the Palm Jumeirah.

The new location will open within the mall next month.

The functional training gym is one of the most popular in Dubai, and is following up venues in Dubai Marina and Dubai Motor City with a third site on the Palm.

The latest facility will be serviced by a variety of cardio and muscle-conditioning classes, strength and resistance classes, and hybrids of the two.

A live DJ is always onsite on Fridays to keep gym buffs motivated for signature Hollywood workouts.

John Britton, general manager at F45 Palm Jumeirah, said: “We couldn’t be more excited.

“F45 is known for its innovation and community – just like Palm Jumeirah.

“The two are going to work hand in hand with each other.”