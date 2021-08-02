Eurowings moves to new terminal at Manchester Airport

Eurowings has become the latest airline to relocate to Manchester Airport’s new-look Terminal 2 today.

The extension opened to the public on July 14th, with Jet2.com and TUI operating from there in the first week.

Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Brussels Airlines, airBaltic, Ethiopian Airlines and Aegean Airlines have all now followed suit in moving their operations to the new terminal.

Passengers travelling with Eurowings should now use Terminal Two from today.

Those with Manchester Airport car park or lounge bookings will have them moved across and customers will be notified accordingly.

As summer progresses and international travel restrictions ease, further airlines will move across, and they will be communicated appropriately.

Passengers can also keep an eye on the social media channels for the latest advice, guidance and information.