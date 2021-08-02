Expo 2020 Dubai unveils culinary menu

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will be offered the chance to enjoy a world of cuisine where taste knows no borders.

The event is seeking to position itself as a culinary paradise, featuring internationally acclaimed restaurants and local favourites, superstar chefs and Expo-exclusive eateries.

In keeping with its promise to be the most inclusive expo ever, Expo 2020 Dubai brings cuisines to suit every palate and budget, from old classics to new innovations, street bites and gourmet delights, presenting flavours and experiences that will be remembered for a lifetime from more than 200 food and beverage outlets.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief visitor experience officer, Expo 2020, said: “It’s universally agreed that one of the best ways to discover a country is by sampling its cuisine, and at Expo 2020, visitors are able to eat their way around the world without leaving the UAE.

“Whether you’re curious about the latest dining trends or looking to indulge in what’s tantalising the taste buds of food fanatics around the world, Expo 2020 is a dining destination in its own right, featuring some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, as well as up-and-coming homegrown concepts seeking to make their mark on the international food scene.

“Many of the 191 participating countries will also be serving authentic dishes and drinks at their pavilions.”

The lauded line-up, revealed two months before doors open, features more than 20 award-winning chefs representing restaurants that have earned Michelin stars - the global hallmark of fine dining and culinary excellence.

These include American David Myers, who will combine classic American fast food with an international influence at Adrift Burger Bar, and celebrated Armenian-American chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, who is set to debut the National Bar & Dining Rooms – his vision of a grand café, offering modern bistro cuisine from breakfast to dinner.

Both restaurants are brand new concepts making their debut at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lifestyle guru, Matthew Kenney, will wow diners with stunning renditions of American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours as he brings three plant-based restaurant concepts from the US, while Mory Sacko, whose Mosuke restaurant was awarded a Michelin star after only two months, will employ his skilled French techniques to create his signature African-Japanese fusion cuisine.

With the host city renowned for being a melting pot of diverse flavours and cultures, Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates its homegrown hotspots while also introducing exciting internationally-acclaimed restaurants, including famed Italian restaurant Scarpetta, which launches its first-ever Burrata Bar at Expo, and David Thompson’s renowned Thai street food chain Long Chim, which means ‘come and taste’ in Thai.

Expo will also introduce an exciting range of bespoke food concepts including Alkebulan African dining hall, curated by former opera singer-turned-restauranteur, Alexander Smalls, which features 11 chef-led concepts from across the African continent; Taste of the Gulf which celebrates the region’s rich culinary heritage; and Talabat, a cloud kitchen with a fleet of riders from the food delivery platform; delivery robots and robotic baristas.