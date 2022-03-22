Future Hospitality Summit to return to Saudi Arabia

Following the success of the inaugural Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) in October 2020, the event will return in a new format for its second edition on May 24-25.

The show will take place at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel.

Hosted by Dur Hospitality, FHS Saudi Arabia is co-organised by the Bench and MEED, along with the Saudi-based Semark.

It will bring together government leaders, hotel investors, owners, developers and operators to discuss the growth of the hospitality industry in Saudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the resounding success and feedback we received from FHS in 2020 and AHIC in 2021, we have been working hard behind the scenes to redesign the event and we’re thrilled to bring FHS back with not just one, but two monumental and distinct programmes this year in Riyadh in May and in Dubai in September,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of the Bench.

Under the theme ‘Reimagined Horizons’ the programme for FHS Saudi Arabia will be shaped with the help of its newly launched advisory board comprising a carefully curated group of senior industry leaders, to ensure the programme addresses the most pressing needs of the market.

Key conference themes will include the future of hotel development, human capital and food and beverage, as well as the future of flight, destination investment and sustainability and innovation.

“We’re excited to have the active and high-level investment communities from both markets back together for what is promising to be an action-packed few days of content, dialogue and networking,” Worsley added.

This year, the organisers have incorporated the region’s flagship hospitality investment conferences; Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) and Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), into the Future Hospitality Summits.

Just like at every SHIC and AHIC event, FHS delegates will gain access to all the great hospitality investment sessions, C-level networking and insights that they have become accustomed to benefiting from.

For more information on FHS Saudi Arabia and FHS Middle East, visit the official website.