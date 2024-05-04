AROYA CRUISES AT ARABIAN TRAVEL MARKET

AROYA Cruises, Cruise Saudi’s first Cruise Line, will join travel trade leaders, pioneers, and professionals from across the globe as they meet in Dubai for the annual four-day event.

Exhibiting for the first time at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), AROYA Cruises will showcase the newly launched and truly unique cruise line to the global audience. Rooted in its vision to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia, AROYA Cruises is distinctive in its offering and design, and the first of its kind tailored to Arabian preferences. A floating resort with facilities across 18 decks, including 28 Dining options, 20 venues for entertainment, a retail area, and wellness and spa facilities, the recently launched AROYA Cruises celebrates Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and signature Hafawa (hospitality)

Visitors to the AROYA Cruises booth at ATM will have the chance to sample life on board the cruise, as the booth will be influenced by some of the on-ship experiences and designs. With interactive display screens and ship and cabin model displays, the booth will offer an exclusive first insight into this pioneering cruise line.

As the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, delegates from AROYA Cruises will also use this important platform to sign a number of strategic MoUs and take part in insightful discussions both on stage as part of a panel, and on the ground with industry leaders and trade media.

Turky Kari, Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications, AROYA Cruises, will participate in a panel on ‘The Potential of Cruise: Creating Swell in the Middle East’ taking place on Wednesday 8th May. The session will explore the Middle East’s cruise industry potential, outlining the challenges and opportunities to position the Gulf and wider Middle East as a successful cruise destination.

President of AROYA Cruises, Joerg Rudoph said of ATM, “We are excited to be bringing AROYA Cruises to ATM, a crucial event in the trade industry’s calendar. It is such an exciting time for the business, as we launch our first cruise ship to commercial markets and we look forward to showcasing the exceptional facilities, quality design and authentic Arabian experiences onboard AROYA Cruises to those at ATM this May.”

