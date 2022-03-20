Expo 2020 Dubai reaches 20 million guest milestone

A magnificent fireworks display and special projection show on the Al Wasl Dome earlier marked the significant achievement of 20 million visits to Expo 2020 Dubai since it opened in October.

The remarkable milestone was reached on Saturday morning, making history against the odds, while bringing the world together in the UAE for the largest global gathering since the start of the pandemic.

The gigantic fireworks show lit up the sky above the site, leaving onlookers awestruck, while Al Wasl, located in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, projected the number of visitors around the dome.

Expo 2020 Dubai has successfully displayed huge resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, and has brought unparalleled cultural, educational and entertainment experiences.

In total 192 countries have come together to showcase the best their nations have to offer.