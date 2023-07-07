Explore Oman’s Bounty of Rich Flavours with Culinary Expert, Dina Macki

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara presents Al Mina by Dina, an enchanting culinary experience brought to life by Dina Macki. The esteemed Omani-British culinary expert offers diners a vibrant exploration of captivating flavours this Khareef season, from 30 July – 26 August 2023 at our beautiful beachfront restaurant Al Mina.

Inspired by the lush greenery and cool breezes of the mesmerising Khareef season, Dina has curated lunch and dinner menus that reveal the essence of Omani cuisine, infused with her signature modern twist.

Macki’s devotion to fresh, local ingredients unfolds in every dish. As the Salalah landscape is shrouded in mist, it brings a rich harvest to surrounding farms and markets, which Dina exploits in her delectable creations. Each bite is a celebration of the region’s natural abundance and the unique terroir that produces this bounty.

Imagine a tender lamb dish, slow cooked to perfection and accompanied by a medley of seasonal vegetables bursting with colour and flavour. Alternatively, delve into the catch of the day, sourced directly from nearby coastal waters.

At Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Khareef season is not only a time of culinary delights but also a festivity of the beauty that surrounds us. Indulge in an exquisite dining experience at Al Mina, absorbing the fresh scents of nature on the breeze and relaxing into the peaceful ambiance.

Be enthralled by remarkable entertainment during your Khareef dining event. An oud player serenades diners with haunting melodies and a blazing fire show captivates viewers each evening. Kids can enjoy a range of activities and child-friendly performances.

Whether you are a seasoned food enthusiast or an adventurous traveller eager to explore the local gastronomy, Al Mina by Dina will immerse you in authentic Omani cuisine while inspiring your palate.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience Al Mina by Dina this Khareef season. Book for tantalising culinary journeys at lunch or dinner from 30 July – 26 August 2023 at Al Mina, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara.

For more information and bookings, please contact +968 23228222 or email [email protected]