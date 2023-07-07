Experience a Summer of Adventure and Luxury at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is the perfect basecamp for a summer to remember, conveniently located steps from the excitement and energy of the Las Vegas Strip, yet within close proximity to nearby Mojave Desert adventures.

Property highlights include newly redesigned luxury guest rooms and suites; a sparkling private pool with relaxing cabanas; a Forbes Five Star spa; and offerings for the entire family, including access to the adjacent Mandalay Bay pool complex, complete with a real-sand beach and lazy river.

“Childhood summer memories are made of exploration, fun and discovery,” says General Manager and Regional Vice President Konrad Gstrein. “Our summer offerings inspire that carefree feeling as an adult with customized excursions. Whether soaring in a helicopter, kayaking the Colorado River, heading off-road on a desert excursion, or soaking in the sun at our pool oasis, our guests have special access to the best the destination has to offer – on and off the Las Vegas Strip.”

Summer Camp – Reimagined

Explore Las Vegas by air, land and water with “Summer Camp” at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. Experience Las Vegas as never before with adventures curated especially for Four Seasons guests. Take in the majesty of the Grand Canyon by air or get a bird’s eye view of the Las Vegas Strip with Maverick Helicopters. Embark on a kayaking excursion down the Colorado River with Blazin’ Paddles, taking in such iconic sights as the Hoover Dam, while enjoying dramatic desert scenery and breathtaking rock cliffs. Adrenaline Mountain offers archery, axe throwing and more than 400 acres (160 hectares) of private, custom trails for off-road vehicles. The concierge team can help tailor each adventure, and complement the experience with Champagne picnic lunches, transfers and other amenities.

Family Fun

Located at the beginning of the famed Las Vegas Strip and adjacent to Mandalay Bay Resort, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas offers a non-gaming, non-smoking atmosphere perfect for families. Children receive a welcome treat and seasonal gift upon check-in, and are greeted by child-size slippers and robes in the comfort of their guest room. Additionally, the concierge stocks everyday items such as wipes, baby shampoo and powder, and cribs are available upon request for the youngest travellers.

Four Seasons guests have access to the expansive Mandalay Bay pool complex. This lively outdoor playground is comprised of three swimming pools, a lazy river and a real-sand beach. Families also will love the Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, featuring more than 2,000 underwater animals, including 15 species of sharks. An expansive shipwreck, offering a nearly 360-degree view of sharks and other fish through an acrylic tunnel, is the largest draw of all the exhibits. Younger children will love the touch pool, showcasing species such as horseshoe crabs, rays and sharks.

Poolside Paradise

Soak in the sunshine with Champagne Veuve Clicquot this summer, featuring iconic Veuve Clicquot Solaire Cabanas poolside. These specialty cabanas provide the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor luxury, and come equipped with a branded Veuve bottle holder and Champagne flutes. Cabanas can accommodate between four to eight guests and have everything for a day of indulgence: well-appointed sofa seating and lounge chairs, ceiling fans, flat-screen televisions, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Personal pool attendants are on hand to help stay hydrated, refuelled and ready for a relaxing day al fresco, while complimentary amenities are designed to surprise and delight.

Summer Spa

The Hotel’s Forbes Five Star Spa offers multiple ways to brighten a stay for an inner and outer healthy glow. Start in the Spa boutique for everything needed to protect and soothe sun-kissed skin. The poolside spa menu features summer treatments created to be experienced outdoors. The Sun Worshipper Massage is designed to melt away tension in the lower legs and feet with a decadent sugar scrub and massage, while the Desert Oasis Massage focuses on the head, neck and shoulders, and includes a chilled jade roller to whisk away the desert elements.

New for summer 2023, The Spa introduces two facials with the clinically tested, award-winning QMS skincare line. The QMS Revitalizing Red Carpet Glow brings an anti-inflammatory inner glow to the skin, utilizing the SK-Apha Mask. This complete glow facial gives a refreshed and revitalized energy to all skin types. The QMS Collage Hydrate and Contour Treatment offers a complete collagen treatment of the highest performance, designed to strengthen and regenerate skin with an emphasis on areas prone to loss of elasticity.

All Things Culinary

The Pool Bar offers an all-new menu featuring refreshing cocktails and a selection of signature dishes ideal for outdoor dining. Fuel up between dips in the pool with fresh citrus-marinated mahi tacos, a health-conscious buddha bowl, or the spicy diablo flatbread. Dive into a pineapple fruit boat or feel like a kid again with an elevated take on the ice cream sandwich, featuring creamy vanilla ice cream between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from the in-house Pastry Shop.

Visitors and locals, alike, celebrate their summer weekends with the popular brunch at Veranda, featuring a wide selection of buffet-style and à la carte options paired with a signature morning mixology menu. Veranda brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays; to secure a reservation click here or call 1 702 632 5121.

PRESS indoor-outdoor lounge is the vibrant social hub of Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. Guests can connect at the bar with handcrafted cocktails, a diverse selection of beer and wine, and composed entrées and small plates, or find a quiet corner outside on the lush patio.

Newly Refreshed Guest Rooms and Suites

New for summer 2023, experience the sophisticated and modern transformation of the property’s guest rooms and suites, following a multi-million-dollar room redesign. Inspired by the light of the Mojave Desert, the enhancements balance contemporary design elements to create a tranquil oasis in the bustling urban landscape of Las Vegas. The colour palette features cool earth tones in natural materials of wood, stone and metal, complemented by modern artwork, new lighting and wall accents, floor coverings and redesigned private bar.

To best experience all the destination has to offer, the Summer Savings – Third Night Free package extends a complimentary third night with two consecutive paid nights. Use the extra time to head out on another adventure, linger longer poolside or take in the tranquillity of The Spa.

Situated on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas offers the best of both worlds, putting guests in the heart of the action with unrivalled access to world-class sports, premier music events, and thrilling entertainment, balanced by the restorative tranquillity of this luxury retreat. Inside this AAA Five Diamond enclave, leisure and business travellers will find a secluded pool with private cabanas, elevated mixology and dining options at Veranda restaurant and PRESS lounge, a Forbes Five Star spa, and unsurpassed Four Seasons service. For reservations, click here. https://www.fourseasons.com/lasvegas/offers/