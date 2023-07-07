Chelsea Football Club Announces Hilton as Official Global Hotel Partner

Chelsea Football Club has unveiled Hilton, the global leader in hospitality, as its official global hotel partner.

The partnership will enable Chelsea Football Club and Hilton to provide extended opportunities for Hilton’s more than 158 million Hilton Honors members around the world in a new and unique way, while also serving as the official host to the Chelsea team on the road.

As a pioneer in the industry for more than 100 years, Hilton will welcome Chelsea to its portfolio of hotels as the team’s official home away from home, starting with locations in the United States during the team’s summer tour. Recognizing how much it matters where an elite sports team stays ahead of key fixtures, players and coaches will experience and enjoy Hilton’s world-class service and hospitality.

Building off its high-profile partnerships in the music, sports and entertainment world, Hilton Honors will offer a curated selection of one-of-a-kind experiences, which will kick off during this summer’s pre-season tour and extend into next season’s matches in London. Look out for the Hilton name at Chelsea men’s and women’s matches, and across Chelsea digital channels with special and engaging content for fans to enjoy.

John Rogers, head of global partnerships, Chelsea Football Club, said, “Ahead of our exciting visit to the States in July and August for pre-season tour, we are very pleased to team up with such a prestigious name as Hilton for the future. We are proud to be the first football club to work alongside Hilton and look forward to rewarding their Hilton Honors members, and our fans, in innovative ways.”

Stijn Bastiaens, vice president, strategic partnerships, Hilton, said, “We’re thoroughly looking forward to collaborating with such an esteemed and world-renowned club as Chelsea. Through the partnership we’ll be launching unique content and experiences to our Hilton Honors members, as well as extending the most welcoming Hilton stays to the Chelsea team while they’re travelling on tour.”

