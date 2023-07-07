IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces Hotel Indigo to Romania with Signing of Hotel Indigo Satu Mare

Pictured above, from left to right: Farkhad Kamilov – Development Manager, IHG; Andrzej Szymczyk – Development Director, IHG; Karin Sheppard – SVP & MD Europe, IHG (front left); Balazs Klemm – CEO, Hotel & More Holding (back middle); Dr Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich – Director General of Foundation for Preserving Built Heritage in Central Europe (front right); Miguel Martins – Head of Development, Northern Europe, IHG; Márton Nándori – CEO of Dacia SRL

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, today announces the signing of Hotel Indigo Satu Mare, a brand debut in Romania. This latest signing delivers the lifestyle brand’s market debut in the Balkan nation and strengthens the brand’s presence in Eastern Europe.

Located in one of the area’s best-known Art Nouveau building in Satu Mare, the hotel will celebrate the neighbourhood’s individuality through a reimagined upscale boutique-design – creating a gateway to discover the local culture.

Satu Mare is a city located in Romania’s northern borderlands and is known as a gateway to some of the country’s most picturesque landscapes, has some of the oldest architecture in the region and excellent rail links to the rest of the country. The Old Town is famed for its quaint ‘village-like’ feel and archaeological heritage dating back to the Bronze and Middle Ages. The hotel’s façade is one of the most iconic aspects of the city’s skyline, with architecture dating back to 1902.

Slated to open in 2025, Hotel Indigo Satu Mare joins IHG’s three other properties in Romania; Intercontinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, Crowne Plaza Bucharest, and Holiday Inn Bucharest-Times – with other properties such as Crowne Plaza Constanta Mamaia Beach in the pipeline – further strengthening IHG’s footprint across the emerging market and overall growth momentum in Europe. Romania is one of the fastest growing economies in the CEE, presenting plentiful opportunity for hotel development and investment.

Comprising of 62 design-led rooms and suites, Hotel Indigo Satu Mare will feature a locally inspired restaurant, stylish cocktail bar and a spa. Signed under a franchise agreement with Dacia SRL, a subsidiary of Manevi ZRT, the hotel also ushers in a new era of collaboration between IHG and a new, ambitious owner group. The hotel will be operated by Hotel & More, a Hungarian hotel Operator with a vast experience in the hotel sector and in the region.

Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “This new signing marks the beginning of a new partnership in Romania; to have introduced another brand to this growing market is an exciting milestone and we are so proud to be redeveloping one of the country’s most iconic hotels. Hotel Indigo Satu Mare will bring a defined lifestyle presence to the city and paves the way for further development in Romania.”

Dr Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich, Director General of Foundation for Preserving Built Heritage in Central Europe, said, “We are proud to be partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the first Hotel Indigo property to Romania. Given the rich history of the building and Hotel Indigo’s famed appreciation for the unique details of individual neighbourhoods, it is set to be a perfect pairing and one which will transform the city of Satu Mare. This deal marks the start of a partnership with IHG that will bring new and exciting projects to Romania.”

Mr Balazs Klemm, CEO, Hotel & More Holding, “We are excited to be taking on the operation of the first Hotel Indigo property in Romania. The lifestyle brand is renowned worldwide and we’re confident we can deliver exceptional stays for guests coming to explore Satu Mare.”