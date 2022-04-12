Emaar to open Palace Beach Resort in Fujairah this year

Emaar Hospitality Group has announced it will bring its opulent Palace brand to Fujairah later this year. The Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is to open this quarter, marking the Dubai group’s growth in the emirate.

Emaar has already opened the Address Beach Resort Fujairah, which marked its debut in the emirate. The upcoming Palace Beach Resort Fujairah looks to continue this success.

Emaar Hospitality Group head of hospitality Mark Kirby explained: “Emaar Hospitality Group is setting its sights on the leading destinations within the UAE and this resort will mark its second opening in this Emirate. This is an important milestone in our journey, as we further expand our luxury portfolio with the country to cater to international visitors and residents of the UAE who have grown to know and love our brand.”

Palace Beach Resort facilities

The resort will feature 167 rooms and suites set by the beachfront. It will also feature its own kids club and a spa. Food and beverage wise, there will be Ewaan for Arabic and international dining, along with Al Bayt Lounge.

Kirby added: “With its majestic landscape combined with a rich heritage, Fujairah is fast emerging as a tourist haven that lures the most discerning travellers. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience premium luxury at Palace Beach Resort Fujairah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emaar Hospitality Group on the move

A Dubai-born brand and part of the wider Emaar company, Emaar Hospitality Group, in recent years, has started to move outside its base emirate.

Emaar Hospitality Group has an intrinsic connection to Dubai. In the glistening heart of Dubai Downtown stand the likes of Address Sky View, Palace Downtown and Address Fountain Views, all Emaar properties that come together to create an iconic postcard cover.

Properties such as the Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, Vida Bahrain and Address Istanbul mark the group’s expansion outside of Dubai.

In an interview with Hotelier Middle East, in November 2021, Kirby explained: He said: “I don’t think there’s a sudden explosion of development. I think Emaar has always had a very well thought out plan. Unlike some global hotel companies, we’re not wanting to massively grow. It’s all about strategic growth. Address is a precious brand. It’s a homegrown brand and we have to treat it with care. We’re careful with who we partner with and we have to protect the brand values. Yes, it looks like a sudden explosion of openings, but it’s been planned for some time.”

Emaar Hospitality Group was recognised as World’s Leading Hospitality Development Company 2021 and Middle East’s Leading Hospitality Development Company 2021 at World Travel Awards