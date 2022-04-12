FIFA opens second phase of ticket sales for World Cup Qatar 2022

Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar, Doha

FIFA has opened a second phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, following the sale of 800,000 tickets in the first sale phase. The Random Selection Draw sales period is currently open via FIFA.com/tickets and runs until 28 April at 11:00 CET, and allows fans to supply for tickets to two matches in one day.

With the Final Draw completed, fans can now see who their team will face in the Group Stage and place their requests for their preferred opening fixtures. Applicants will have for the first time the opportunity to request tickets to up to two matches per day at the beginning of the group stage, with the respective compatibility rules to be made available on FIFA.com/tickets. This is an unprecedented benefit at a FIFA World Cup™ thanks to the tournament’s compact nature and short travel times between all eight state-of-the-art stadiums.

Also for the first time, Supporter Tickets and Conditional Supporter Tickets will be on offer for those who self-declare as followers of a certain competing country and want to sit with fellow fans of that team. Some member associations require fans to be members of their official fan clubs in order to apply for these tickets.

Fans will be again able to apply for Individual Match Tickets and Four-Stadium Ticket Series, while Accessibility Tickets will be available across all products. In line with FIFA’s ticketing policy at recent editions of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar residents will have exclusive access to Category 4 tickets, with prices starting at QAR 40 each.

In this sales period, it will make no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated after the ticket application period has closed. In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process.

All fans will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications no earlier than 31 May, along with the steps to follow and, if successful, the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets.

The full breakdown of products on offer via FIFA.com/tickets are as follows:

• Individual Match Tickets Tickets for a specific match, available across four different price categories.

• Supporter Tickets Group-stage tickets for supporters of a certain team, available across three different price categories.

• Conditional Supporter Tickets Tickets for supporters of a certain team for a second-round match that could potentially feature their team, available across three different price categories.

• Four-Stadium Ticket Series Tickets for fans who want to sample the atmosphere across four different matches and iconic stadiums on successive days.

• Accessibility Tickets Tickets that provide access to tailored facilities and spaces for disabled people and people with limited mobility, covering a range of requirements, as part of any of the above products.

Accommodation and Hayya Card (Fan ID) Once fans have paid for their tickets, they will be able to browse accommodation and apply for their Hayya Card, which doubles as an entry permit for international fans travelling to Qatar for the tournament.

All spectators, regardless of whether they are based in Qatar or abroad, will need a Hayya Card along with a match ticket to enter the stadiums. To explore accommodation options and read more about the Hayya Card, visit Qatar2022.qa.