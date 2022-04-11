Taj Hotels targets Middle East expansion following Palm Jumeirah opening

Taj Hotels has revealed plans of launching 15 hotels in the next 10 years, including 5 properties in Dubai.

Taj’s next hotel will be the at the Deira Waterfront, followed a new property under development in the holy city of Makkah. The group is also eyeing at several destinations in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.”

The group has recently opened Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, a luxury beachfront resort located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. This is the third Taj-branded hotel in the UAE. The resort offers 325 rooms and suites, a range of culinary experiences and Jiva spa, besides a private beach and what the brand touts as the longest pool in Palm Jumeirah.

The contemporary interiors have been designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates and feature traditional craftsmanship influenced by the surroundings. Guests can enjoy Indian fine dining at Varq; a gastropub experience at the Roaring Rabbit; an Arabesque atmosphere at Raia, the rooftop bar and lounge; a range of international flavours at Palm Kitchen; and delicacies at The Coast, a beachside bistro.

Located on the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, the 325-key property has become the first in the Middle East to carry the branding of Taj’s flagship collection ‘Exotica’ and the hospitality group’s fourth property after Maldives, Andamans and Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s largest hospitality group is hoping to ride the demand and wave of optimism after the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai.