Discover new art-inspired afternoon tea at Four Seasons Tokyo at Marunouchi

MAISON MARUNOUCHI unveils a selection of superb sweets, designed around Impressionist paintings and pop art pieces.

From July 4 to September 12, 2022, savour a canvas of artistic creations at MAISON MARUNOUCHI, the Parisian-style bistro at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi.

The new “Summer Exhibition” Afternoon Tea features six signature sweets inspired by classical Impressionist paintings and modern pop art pieces. Pastry Chef Elwyn Boyles and his talented team deftly express the essence of each artwork in edible format, from the vivid colours of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers to the joyful whimsy of Banksy’s Girl with Balloon.

The seasonally inspired menu makes full use of summer flavours such as peach, blueberry and passionfruit. The exquisite selection of savouries is guided by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Calvert.

Sweet Artworks

Each beautiful dessert is designed around a specific creative inspiration.

Girl with Blueberry Balloon. A vibrant plate mirroring one of the most famous works of Banksy, the anonymous British street artist who elevated graffiti to an art form. Crafted with fluffy peach cheesecake and fresh blueberries, this summery dessert is brightened with pops of colour and whimsy.

The Loving Choux. A pastry inspired by an iconic pop art piece by Keith Haring. Filled with peach compote and vanilla cream, the choux depicts a heart carried by two people, expressed in textures of dark and white chocolate.

Peach Kiss. A refined, minimalistic dessert that draws on the famous Kiss sculptures by German contemporary artist Niclas Castello. Sparkling with silver, the red lips brim with luscious flavours such as chocolate and peach.

Sunflower. A confectionary homage to Sunflowers, the masterpiece by Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh. Presented in the form of sunflowers, this intricate chocolate-based creation is composed of vibrant elements, from green tea stems to yellow passionfruit petals.

Tea with Monet. An evocative plate that reflects the nature-inspired palette of Claude Monet, founder of the Impressionist style of painting. Flavoured with peach tea and white chocolate, the macaroons are presented on a bed of blue, ivory and yellow hues.

Passionfruit Smiles. A sweet treat that combines two classic inspirations: the “smiling face” motif of pop art, and meringue pie, the all-time favourite American dessert. Crafted with seasonal passionfruit, this joyful creation is sure to spark smiles of delight.

Savoury Sojourn

At MAISON MARUNOUCHI, the savouries are served in courses through the afternoon. “We want our guests to enjoy each dish at the perfect temperature,” explains Chef Daniel.

Savour masterful creations such as the Tomato Tart with Smoked Cream, a bistro-inspired surprise, and the silken Chicken Liver Parfait, cooked with riesling and served with apricot jam. The Crispy Pig’s Head with Sauce Gribiche promises to astonish the palate, while the elegant Croque Madame elevates a French classic.

Guests can also dig into crowd favourites such as the Chicken Wings with Ranch Dressing and Devilled Eggs.

