NoMad London to open in Covent Garden in December

New York-based hospitality company, Sydell Group, was founded by hotelier Andrew Zobler.

In London, Zobler opened the Ned in partnership with Ron Burkle, as well as Soho House.

This time, he has partnered with Doha-based investment firm BTC to launch NoMad London.

The hotel is the first international outpost for the NoMad Hotel brand, opening its doors in December.

NoMad London draws inspiration from its storied building.

Formerly the Bow Street Magistrates Court, the 19th century police station in Covent Garden is located opposite the Royal Opera House.

With 91 keys, the property was designed in collaboration with the highly awarded New York based firm Roman and Williams.

Sydell has a history of collaboration with Roman and Williams having worked with them as the developer of Ace New York and have collaborated with them on all the Freehand Hotels.

Sydell worked with the designers at NoMad London to infuse their classic layering and patina with NoMad richness and refinement taking their design to a whole new level of luxury.

NoMad will house an art programme celebrating the influence of post-war American art and European avant-garde, the collection explores the exchange of creative ideas.

The program was developed in collaboration with long-term art curation partner-Be-Poles.

They have worked on all Nomads since inception becoming a hallmark of NoMad’s design.