DFDS reveals new Relax Lounge onboard Dunkerque Seaways

DFDS’ Dunkerque Seaways will be the first of the three ships on the Dover to Dunkirk route to reveal a number of new looks as part of a £3.9 million investment.

DFDS understands that in a busy world, with many customers travelling long distances, the chance to relax in comfort whilst travelling is welcome.

With that in mind, passengers looking for peace and quiet can enjoy the new Relax Lounge.

The lounge boasts luxury reclining chairs built into an airline style pod for extra privacy, complimented by soft lighting for the perfect stress-free environment.

Prices depend on availability and start from £6 per person each way.

Guests will also receive a complimentary Rituals Karma set, while children under 16 are not permitted into the lounge.

The ships’ Premium Lounge areas have also been fully refurbished with comfortable lounge furniture and modern décor to provide the luxurious and peaceful surroundings demanded by the modern traveller.

This private lounge is open 24 hours a day and is available for all ages from £12 per person each way.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary glass of Prosecco, premium snacks and pastries, hot and cold refreshments and hot food available from the Premium Lounge menu.

With the success of the Horizon restaurant, a pizza, pasta, salad concept on the Dover to Calais routes, the refit also includes this restaurant being installed on all three ships on the Dover to Dunkirk route.

Here guests can enjoy a selection of freshly cooked, made to order pizzas, pasta dishes and healthy salads.

Passengers can place their order, take a buzzer with them to their table and collect their meals when called.

Passengers will also benefit from new bathroom facilities throughout the ship and can now enjoy watching a spot of television in the Lighthouse Café, with newly installed TVs as an additional feature.

Steve Newbery, onboard commercial director for short routes and passenger at DFDS, said: “This is a very exciting refit programme and continues on from last year’s successes with our Lighthouse Café and demonstrates our commitment to improving the passenger experience on board our DFDS ferries.

“We believe the improvements will help our passengers increase their sense of relaxation and give them the best possible start to their onward journeys.

“Many of the changes are in response to ideas and suggestions from our customers, so I am looking forward to the feedback from our passengers.”