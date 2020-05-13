Ashford steps down as Holland America Line president

Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford will be leaving the company at the end of May.

Ashford, who heads the premium cruise line within the Carnival Corporation family of brands, has been at the company for nearly five and half years.

During his time, he led a rejuvenation of the brand through an emphasis on enhanced onboard entertainment, live music and culinary experiences.

However, the line has currently suspended sailings in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, prompting a rethink.

Holland American Line has a fleet of 14 vessels which carry more than 900,000 guests annually to all seven continents.

“Orlando has made a substantial contribution to Holland America Line during his tenure, bringing a renewed energy to the premium cruise line that was recognized with many awards and accolades,” said Stein Kruse, group chief executive of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.

“His unique background as an innovator and global leader in human resources was highly respected in our organisation and his dynamism will be greatly missed.”

Prior to joining Holland America Line, Ashford was president of the Talent Business Segment for Mercer, a global consulting leader in talent, health, retirement and investments.

“Today, a global pandemic has impacted our industry in ways that are completely unprecedented,” added Ashford.

“However, I believe it is human nature to travel and explore new places and cultures and meet new people.

“I have no doubt that Holland America Line will thrive again soon, and its guests will be ready when cruise operations resume. I look forward to being one of the first to sail.”