Delta expands order for Airbus A321neos

Delta Air Lines has ordered 30 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft to help meet its future fleet requirements.

The newly-ordered aircraft are in addition to existing orders for 125 of the type, bringing the outstanding orders from the carrier to a total of 155 A321neos.

“Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, efficient jets, and offering the best customer experience in the industry,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta senior vice president, fleet.

“Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and beyond.”

Delta’s A321neos will be powered by next-generation Pratt & Whitney PW1100G turbofan engines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equipped with total seating for 194 customers, with 20 in first class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the main cabin, the planes will be deployed primarily across the domestic network.

The airline is slated to receive the first of its 155 A321neo aircraft early next year.

“As the industry looks to emerge from the pandemic, Delta is showing responsible leadership and casting a strong vote of confidence now in the A321neo,” noted Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.

“With orders for 30 more of an aircraft that is in very high demand around the globe, our partners at Delta are underscoring the strategic role they see for the A321neo with its outstanding environmental performance for the airline’s renowned customer service and reliability for years into the future.”