Air Canada to launch new Munich connection

Air Canada has unveiled details of its planned Munich (MUC)-Toronto (YYZ) schedule as the carrier continues to rebuild its network.

The launch follows an announcement from the government of Canada that it will reopen international borders on September 7th.

The loosening of restrictions enables foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated with the government of Canada-accepted vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and J&J) at least 14 days prior and who meet specific entry requirements to enter Canada for non-essential travel.

“As travel restrictions ease across the globe, we are committed to rebuild our international network and continue as a global carrier connecting the world to Canada.

“With Europeans eager to travel again to Canada, we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends,” said Jean-Christophe Hérault, regional sales manager Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe at Air Canada.

“Our flights from Munich to Toronto conveniently connect to our flights across Canada and the United States at our Toronto hub.”

Air Canada is offering up to three flights per week on a 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring a choice of three cabins of service: Air Canada Signature Class, premium economy and economy class.

“We are very excited about the resumption of non-stop service from Munich to Toronto and see this as an important sign for a further recovery of the transatlantic traffic,” commented Jost Lammers, chief executive of Munich Airport.