Qatar Airways partners with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia for FIFA World Cup flights

As part of the commitment to make the first ever FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ hosted in the Middle East and Arab world an all-inclusive gala event, Qatar Airways has tied up with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia to connect match ticket holders to Doha via Match Day Shuttle flights for 24-hour experiences, during the tournament period.

Football fans based in Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia or UAE, will soon be able to book their Match Day Shuttle flights. This service is designed with the purpose of connecting fans seamlessly to Qatar so they can attend their respective matches, capture the sights and sounds of the host country, before departing Doha on the same day. Match Day Shuttle tickets will kick-off at extremely competitive prices along with rotating frequencies from Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. Fans are invited to visit qatarairways.com/MatchDayShuttle and the partner airlines’ websites to learn more and secure their flights. Qatar Airways will also be adding more Match Day Shuttle flights across the GCC in the future, as well as flying in football fans from around the world on its extensive global network.

Passengers who book one of the Match Day Shuttle services will benefit from a smooth journey which includes dedicated on-ground transportation between the airport and stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

By choosing to book a Match Day Shuttle flight, fans will arrive in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required. Additionally, a no check-in baggage policy will simplify an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary for the passengers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Connecting fans and a shared love for football are at the heart of this game-changing partnership. We are immensely privileged to have the opportunity to unite fans from all walks of life to enjoy the beautiful game at its best, while introducing them to our hospitable culture and traditions. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the first in the Middle East and Arab world, and we have always believed that a win for Qatar is a win for the region.”

H.E. Mr. Al Baker added: “The landscape of this tournament gives us the opportunity to spread the business with various regional airlines. Our combined bandwidth with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia will create travel flexibility that will bridge cultures and give fans the chance to explore multiple places in the Middle-East.”

Qatar Airways won World’s Leading Airline App 2020 at World Travel Awards.

Eng. Yasir Al Jamal, Director General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “Right from the start, we have said Qatar 2022 is a FIFA World Cup for the entire region – and the announcement of the Match Day Shuttle service will make it even easier for many thousands of fans to be able to attend the first tournament in the Middle East and Arab world.”

“Our digital Hayya (Fan ID) will enable a seamless fan journey for those visiting for the tournament, and with the amazing opportunity of attending more than one match in a day, we look forward to welcoming fans from across the region as they immerse themselves in the exciting football and enjoy our famous hospitality. Our sincere thanks to Qatar Airways and their partners for delivering this special project, which will help us host a memorable and outstanding edition of the FIFA World Cup,” he added.

Mr. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are very pleased to be part of this game-changing partnership with Qatar Airways and the other partner GCC national carriers. This will allow us to welcome more football fans and visitors from all over the world to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of our region. Having recently hosted a global event in Dubai, we know first-hand the positive impact such events have not only on the travel and hospitality sectors, but also on the wider economy and the overall morale. We are honoured to be able to play a part in supporting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™; enabling more people to share in the joy of the beautiful game via our 30 daily return Match Day Shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha.”

Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Ali Dukhan, said: “We are proud to facilitate the transfer and travels of fans to and from Qatar for this monumental event. Not only does this agreement enhance the connectivity of our gulf nations, but also facilitates the social and economic growth emphasized by Kuwait’s government. We hope to share the excitement of the residents of Kuwait, the GCC, and the world throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and beyond by playing our role in the aviation industry in connecting Kuwait to the world.”

Oman Air Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, said: “We’re immensely proud to join our partners as we connect football fans to the sport they love and enhance their experience with convenient and seamless travel options tailored to busy schedules. Match Day Shuttle flights are a great way for fans to see more of the rich and vibrant cultures that abound in the region. As the football world comes together in Qatar, Oman Air is ready to welcome everyone on board to enjoy the signature warmth and hospitality Omanis are renowned for.”

Oman Air was named World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.

Saudia Chief Executive Officer, Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, said: “Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is pleased to be offering flights from two main gateways, Riyadh and Jeddah, for fans to conveniently travel to attend the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Through the spirit of sport, we look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to visit the region and experience the signature Saudi hospitality onboard, in addition to exploring a unique culture and heritage.”

The Match Day Shuttle service along with its many perks, will make travelling to Doha a seamless experience. The flight frequency rotations will be as follows*:

The new partnership between the GCC national carriers was sealed with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier today during a press conference, which was held in Doha, Qatar. H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Eng. Yasir Al Jamal, Mr. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Eng. Maen Mahmoud Razouqi, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, and Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy were the main attendees at the event.

In September 2021, Qatar Airways launched unique travel packages, inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. Fans can guarantee their match tickets to support their favourite team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ by visiting qatarairways.com/FIFA2022.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums which are designed to inspire the various symbols of Qatari and Arab culture. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators. These include: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium.

Fans interested in attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ should visit qatar2022.qa for the very latest tickets, accommodation and Hayya Card information.

As FIFA’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and the FIFA Arab Cup™, all of which were hosted in Qatar.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The airline also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice.